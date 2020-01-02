Light traffic greets first day of work in 2020

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Vacation is over and work resumes today, January 2, 2020.

But there is still an extended holiday feel at the Cebu North Road, particularly along the Mandaue City area, as few vehicles are observed on the road.

There is only light traffic at the Cebu North Road unlike regular days when bumper-to-bumper traffic is experienced in the area especially during peak hours between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Watch the live traffic update here:

https://web.facebook.com/cdndigital/videos/2709247472463284/

Light traffic has been observed on the street lanes heading to Cebu City and northern Cebu.

Vehicles are flowing smoothly and only come to a halt when the traffic light turns red.

On Google Maps traffic analysis, most of the city’s streets are marked green, indicating light traffic.

Orange marks were only observed in intersections where traffic lights are mostly present.

Mandaue City’s traffic scenario on Thursday morning, January 2, is also the same as that of Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City.

Free-flowing traffic were also observed along Osmeña Boulevard, Escario Street and N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City as of 9:30 a.m. / celr