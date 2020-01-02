Japanese national drowns in Oslob
Cebu City, Philippines—A Japanese national died after drowning in Oslob town, southern Cebu on Thursday morning, January 2, 2020.
The victim was identified by Police Corporal Nicholas Quijano as 56-year-old Mari Nobo Kurayama.
Initial investigation shows that the victim drowned while swimming in the beach in Barangay Tanawan past 9 a.m. on Thursday.
He was immediately brought to the nearest hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Oslob police are currently investigating the incident. /bmjo
