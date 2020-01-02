Japanese national drowns in Oslob

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - CDN Digital | January 02,2020 - 10:55 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—A Japanese national died after drowning in Oslob town, southern Cebu on Thursday morning, January 2, 2020.

The victim was identified by Police Corporal Nicholas Quijano as 56-year-old Mari Nobo Kurayama.

Initial investigation shows that the victim drowned while swimming in the beach in Barangay Tanawan past 9 a.m. on Thursday.

He was immediately brought to the nearest hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Oslob police are currently investigating the incident. /bmjo