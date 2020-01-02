outbrain

Japanese national drowns in Oslob

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - CDN Digital | January 02,2020 - 10:55 AM

Oslob, Cebu (Google Map)

Cebu City, Philippines—A Japanese national died after drowning in Oslob town, southern Cebu on Thursday morning, January 2, 2020. 

The victim was identified by Police Corporal Nicholas Quijano as 56-year-old Mari Nobo Kurayama. 

Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard try to save a Japanese national who drowned in Barangay Tanawan in Oslob town during a whale watching activity. The man arrived dead in the hospital. | contributed photo

Initial investigation shows that the victim drowned while swimming in the beach in Barangay Tanawan past 9 a.m. on Thursday. 

He was immediately brought to the nearest hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.  

The Oslob police are currently investigating the incident. /bmjo

