One killed, one in critical condition in Consolacion shooting

CONSOLACION, Cebu—One person was killed while another is in critical condition after a shooting incident in Poblacion Oriental in Consolacion town, northern Cebu on Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020.

Investigator-on-case Police Chief Master Sargeant Brent Pulmaran identified the victims as siblings Marcial Garcia, 50, residing at Sitio Cambiohan Barangay Casili in Consolacion town, and Rogelio Garcia, 53, residing at Purok 6 Barangay Nangka.

Rogelio was immediately brought by an ambulance to the Eversley Hospital in Jagobiao, Mandaue City after sustaining gunshot wounds in the body but was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

Marcial was brought by another ambulance to the Mendero Hospital in Consolacion after also sustaining gunshot wounds in the body. He is currently recuperating from the gunshot wounds.

According to Pulmaran, the brothers were on a motorcycle and stopped at the place where the shooting happened.

A few minutes later, Marcial and an unidentified man ensued in an altercation. This led to the unidentified man pulling out a firearm and shooting Marcial twice. Rogelio tried to step in but he was also shot by the suspect.

The suspect immediately fled after the shooting.

Police found empty shells of .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

They are currently working to determine the identity of the suspect and the motive behind the shooting. /bmjo