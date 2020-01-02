Full speed ahead in 2020 for Cebu’s sporting events

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The year 2020 is another busy year for Cebu as major sporting events will be held here, which further builds its reputation as a viable destination for sports tourism.

Cebu will have a full schedule of sporting activities from January to December 2020 for both student athletes and professional athletes.

Activities will be kicked off this January with two major running events.

First up will be the Cebu City Marathon on January 12. This will followed by the Cebu Vertical Run by Horizons 101 on January 25.

January will also have the continuation of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc.’s (Cesafi) sporting events.

The beach volleyball tournament, which started in the first two weeks of December 2019, will resume this month.

The futsal competition will also begin this month, January.

Also to resume action on the first month of 2020 is the 21st Aboitiz Football Cup with its premier Men’s Open category.

Big running events will continue on to February with the 7-Eleven Run Series on February 2 which promises to have new distance categories and bigger cash prizes.

Two weeks later will be the 10th edition of the SM2SM Run which falls on February 16.

Aside from runners, student athletes will also be busy during the month of love as Cebu City will host the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Regional Meet on February 8 to 9.

This will serve as the selection round for Central Visayas representatives to the PRISAA National Meet in Tuguegarao in April 2020.

A series of running, triathlon and cycling events will litter March, April and May with participants using these events as part of their training for the big one in August: the Regent Aguila IronMan 70.3 Cebu Philippines.

The 20th season of the Cesafi will also embrace the months of August to November with its premiere sporting event: the Cesafi basketball.

A new school calendar will start this year which means that events such as district meets, municipal meets, and Cebu City Olympics will also unfold in 2020. / celr