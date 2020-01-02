Afternoon fire razes 70 houses in Duljo Fatima

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The new year is gloomy for at least 70 households in Sitios Cepadul Uno and Dos of Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City after losing their homes to a fire this afternoon, January 2, 2020.

Senior Fire Inspector Arnel Abella, the ground commander of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City, said the fire quickly spread in the two sitios because the houses were mostly made of light materials.

The fire, which started at 4:35 p.m. was raised to fourth alarm at 5:06 p.m. and was finally controlled at 5:55 p.m. Abella said the strong wind was one of the factors causing the quick spread of the fire.

WATCH the interview with Abella here:

Fire in Barangay Duljo-Fatima WATCH: Senior Fire Inspector Arnel Abella of the Cebu City Fire Department says that a late afternoon fire in Barangay Duljo-Fatima in Cebu City has destroyed at least 70 houses. A minor was also treated after he hyperventilate. | Delta Letigio Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, January 2, 2020

The BFP said the afternoon fire razed about 70 houses, with initial damage placed at around P150,000. No casualty or major injuries were reported.

However, a 16-year-old girl was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center after she hyperventilated. A missing woman was also reported by her son but the BFP said the woman may have fled from the fire scene immediately after the fire started since their family’s house was only by the road.

Abella said initial investigations revealed that the fire started in the house of a certain Judith Campaña of Sitio Cepadul Uno.

He said they were yet to determine what caused the fire.

Harold Alcontin, the head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the still undetermined number of fire victims will be housed at the Duljo gymnasium./elb