Beauty queens reflect on lessons learned in 2019; hopeful for 2020 

CEBU CITY, Philippines —As the pageant that brought them together is ushering in a new chapter, these Binibining Pilipinas beauty queens Batch of 2019 wrote down the important lessons they learned from last year and how much they are looking forward to a better 2020.

Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista says, “We are spinning our own fate; good or bad, and we are sealing it with choices we make. Another year is coming and I am looking forward to make the most out of it! #LetsGo2020”

Bautista has the highest placement among all of the Binibining Pilipinas queens in her batch after competing in Montenegro last October 2019.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Bea Patricia “Patch” Magtanong draws from her experiences last year to welcome 2020 with positivity.

“2019 was the year all my dreams came true! But I have a feeling 2020 will even be better! Here’s to new dreams for the new decade! Happy new year everyone! Love you all!”she wrote in an Instagram post.

Passing the bar examination a few days before she competed for Binibining Pilipinas 2019 was one of the dreams that Magtanong is referring to.

On June 9, 2019, she was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International which earned her the right to represent the country in the Miss International pageant in Tokyo, Japan where she made it as one of the Top 8 finalists.

After competing in Miss Universe 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, Cebuano beauty queen Gazini Christiana Ganados went around the United States for a much needed rest and relaxation.

She turned 24 on December 26 writing that she will be back in the Philippines to further work on her mission and advocacy.

“To say that 2019 is my year is an understatement. 2019 is a year of challenges, accomplished missions, breakthroughs, and realization of dreams,” wrote the reigning Miss Universe Philippines.

“2020 will be filled with infinite growth and fresh opportunities! Cheers to the New Year!” added Ganados.

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Mary Tiglao also wrote about how 2019 was a year where her dreams were fulfilled.

Tiglao landed as one of the Top 20 semi-finalist in the Miss Intercontinental 2019 pageant that was held on December 20 in Egypt.

“2019 is really a life changing year. Dreams unlocked! Some days may not be good to me but at least I became stronger and learned so many things in life…” writes the beauty queen from Pampanga.

“… yes, I’m ready to close my own book and leave 2019 with a happy heart, fierce soul and sweet smile on my facez thank you 2019!”