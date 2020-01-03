Man nabbed with loaded gun, suspected shabu at a Mandaue City checkpoint

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A man driving a motorcycle was apprehended by the police at a checkpoint in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City past 5 a.m. today, January 3, after he was caught carrying an firearm and a gram of suspected illegal drug.

The Mandaue Police identified the suspect as Jose Niño Comodas, 25, residing in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City.

Police Staff Master Sergeant Julius Tradio, the case investigator from the Casuntingan Police Station (Station 4) of the Mandaue City Police Office, said Comodas was caught carrying a .9mm caliber pistol with nine live ammunition and was unable to show a license to own or carry a firearm.

He was also caught in possession of a gram of suspected shabu (crystal meth), Tradio said.

Comodas is now held at the Casuntingan Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him./elb