Lawyer shot, wounded in Dumaguete City undergoes surgery

(Second update)

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — The lawyer who was shot and wounded this morning, Friday, January 3, 2020, at his home’s premises in Dumaguete City is now fighting for his life in a hospital here.

The victim, identified as Lawyer Ray Moncada, 74, is now undergoing surgery at the Silliman University Medical Center in this city where he was rushed following the shooting incident.

A relative of the victim, who was outside the hospital’s operating room but asked not to be named, said Moncada was alone in his home when the doorbell rang.

When he went out, he saw two motorcycle-riding men, their faces hidden behind helmets, at the gate of his house.

He immediately found the two men suspicious so he ran back inside his house. However, they soon fired shots at him, wounding the lawyer in the process.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office, earlier said Investigators were still determining the extent of his injury, said Entoma.

Policemen sent to the house of Moncada to process the crime scene hoped to find leads in the shooting incident through the CCTV camera installed at the corner of the road leading to the lawyer’s house. /elb