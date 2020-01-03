Lawyer shot in Dumaguete City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A lawyer was shot in Dumaguete city at 8:40 a.m. today, Friday, January 3, 2020.

The victim, identified as Lawyer Ray Moncada, 74, was brought to a private hospital in this city for treatment, according to Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office.

Investigators were still determining the extent of his injury, said Entoma. /elb