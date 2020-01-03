Sinulog Foundation: ‘We are doing all efforts to get funds for Sinulog’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) said it is doing all it can to get funds for the Sinulog Festival.

This was the statement of SFI Executive Director and brother of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, Elmer “Jojo” Labella, in response to the statement of former customs collector and the Father of Sinulog, David “Boy” Odilao, that the SFI lacks effort in the solicitation.

Jojo said that a private marketing firm has been hired by the Sinulog Governing Board (SGB) of Cebu City to help in the solicitation of the SFI.

“The major source of funds of the Sinulog are the sponsors, the ticket sales, that will fund most of the festival expense,” said Jojo.

He said the statements of Odilao may have sprung from the refusal of the SFI to fund a new Sinulog activity organized by the city government at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Jojo said that although the activity, which includes a baruto contest, is a ‘beautiful’ addition to the Sinulog festivity, it cannot be considered an official Sinulog event since it is not organized by the SFI.

The SFI cannot allocate funds for the said activity.

“They are asking us also to subsidize the expenses. I told them we cannot avail of it, but we hope the city government can also help. The P35 million go to the contingents directly, it will never go to the foundation,” said Jojo.

Although Jojo did not reveal the current funds of the SFI, he ensured that the money of the sponsors of the Sinulog festival will go to the SFI.

The private marketing firm may have a commission or percentage of the solicitation, the amount of which was also not revealed by Jojo.

Jojo said that these funds will be used to make Sinulog “grander” this January 2020.

Meanwhile, the stage for the grand showcase has begun construction at the Cebu City Sports Complex grounds.

Jojo said that SFI President Pericles Dakay has pledged for the construction of the stage as a form of “halad” (offering) to the Señor Sto. Niño.

Dakay owns a construction company. /bmjo