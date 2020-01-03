17 rescued from a half-submerged motor boat off Sagay City in Negros Occidental

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Seventeen persons, six of them minors including a one-year-old, were rescued by the Sagay Coast Guard Station personnel from a motor banca that was half submerged in turbulent waters some 500 meters off Suyac Island, Barangay Taba-ao, Sagay City, Negros Occidental on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Lieutenant Commander Jansen Benjamin, commander of the Philippine Coast Guard Coast in Negros Occidental, told CDN Digital that the motor banca, RS Cabahug, was battered by big waves and began taking in seawater just minutes after it left the Sagay Port at around 1:40 p.m. bound for Carbin Reef, Sagay City.

At 1:46 pm or 6 minutes after it left the port, the Coast Guard Station in Sagay received a call from a certain Dario Losano informing about the half submerged motor banca. Coast Guard personnel were immediately dispatched to the area and rescued all 17 persons on board the vessel – 15 passengers, as well as the operator and a crew of the motor banca, at 1:57 p.m., or 17 minutes after the SOS was sent out.

The rescued passengers and crew were safely brought to the Sagay Feeder Port in Barangay Old Sagay on board another motor banca named Aleah, said Benjamin.

Benjamin said his office will issue an arrest report against the 22-year-old captain of the motor banca, identified as Ramil Cabahug, who fled after the rescue operation was completed. “Tumakas. Hindi nagpaalam sa Coast Guard. Definitely, ang captain na 22 years old, wala siyang motor banca license,” Benjamin said. (He fled. He did ask permission from the Coast Guard. Definitely, the caption is only 22 years old and has no license to operate a motor banca)

Benjamin added the motor banca left the port without a Coast Guard clearance. “Pati yung may-ari isali na namin (We will include the owner). We will file appropriate charges. Meron yan (There are corresponding) fine and penalties and then we will recommend ng revocation ng franchise nila,” Banjamin added. Ramil Cabahug was also identified as the owner of the motor in a Coast Guard report on the incident.

The 16 rescued crew and passengers were Birnald Agisanda, crew, 36; Lurence Khen Gosim, 10; Cheryl Perez, 33; Andre Justine Perez, 9; Tessie Gonzales, 33; Carmela Garpel, 35; Gigger Garpel, 50; Cayzelle Viel Garpel, 4; Diana Gosim, 32; Joemar Gravino, 28; Ma. Cecilia Gravino, 29; Vince Keanre Gravino, 7; Kristoff Dione Gosim, one year old; Radne Peruelo, 14; Nanneth Peruelo, 38; and Leonita Gravino, 60. /elb