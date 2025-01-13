Jerusalem starts training camp in Cebu for world title defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem resumed his training in Cebu City for his upcoming title defense.

Jerusalem, who has been training since November in his hometown in Bukidnon and General Santos City, returned to Cebu City to train at his home boxing gym, the ZIP Sanman in Banawa.

In videos posted by ZIP Sanman, Jerusalem was seen hitting the mitts with his veteran trainer Michael Domingo.

Jerusalem is expected to ramp up his training as he’s scheduled for a title defense this March. His title defense was already confirmed by Jerusalem himself and Domingo.

The exact date and venue of the fight are yet to be determined, but the March showdown is confirmed.

However, he will likely have a rematch against erstwhile WBC world minimumweight champion Yudai Shigeoka of Japan whom he beat in March last year via split decision despite flooring the latter twice in their bout that happened in Japan.

Jerusalem has been training rigorously since November due to the seriousness of his opponent who is raring to reclaim the world title.

Despite the odds, Jerusalem, 30, has proven that the got what it takes to beat Shigeoka. In fact, he already made a title defense last September, dominating No. 1 contender Luis Castillo of Mexico via unanimous decision in Manila.

He currently has a record of 23 wins, three losses, and 12 knockouts, while Shigeoka sports an 8-1 (win-loss) record with five knockouts.

