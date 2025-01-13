Luke Bolongan claims overall title in SUGBU bowling tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seasoned kegler Luke Bolongan emerged victorious in the “Sugbu Weekly Sunday Shootout,” organized by the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) last January 12 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Bolongan clinched the overall title by delivering a 215-pinfall performance in the finals, defeating runner-up Chris Ramil, who scored 196 pinfalls. Flor Hodgkinson rounded out the podium with 184 pinfalls, completing the top three bowlers.

The trio earned their finals berths by dominating their respective divisions in the tournament’s preliminary rounds.

In Division A, Bolongan showcased his dominance with a remarkable 903-pinfall total over four games. Jomar Jumapao (856) and Mark Hodgkinson (818) secured second and third places, respectively.

Division B saw Ramil take the lead with 719 pinfalls, followed by David Pena (696) and Celis Viloria (689).

Meanwhile, Hodgkinson triumphed in Division C with a 703-pinfall performance, edging out Mabs Villamin (647) and Dory Enoveso (628) for the top spot.

This tournament marked a significant milestone for SUGBU, as it introduced new divisions aimed at encouraging broader participation and fostering skill development among bowlers.

SUGBU President Edgar Alqueza expressed satisfaction with the success of the format, which categorizes bowlers into Divisions A, B, and C based on their pinfall averages.

With the success of the “Sugbu Weekly Sunday Shootout,” SUGBU plans to continue providing opportunities for bowlers to compete and hone their skills in a more structured format.

