Catriona Gray shows its cool to hang out with your parents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s Instagram account is full of pictures of her artistic and modelling endeavors now that she is officially back in the Philippines and done with her beauty queen duties.

But that does not mean she is all about work.

The beauty queen, who is rumored to be wooed by actors Sam Milby and Alden Richards, shared photos of herself family spending time with her parents in Australia.

She posted photos of their family during Christmas and went on to share more photos of “quality time” with her “Papa Bear and Mama Bear.”

Here are more photos from her account which tell the world, the universe rather, how cool it is to hang out with your parents.

On Father’s Day 2019, Catriona posted a photo of herself and her Dad, Ian Gray, a Scottish immigrant to Australia.

Catriona has been vocal about her closeness to her parents being an only child.

In the post, the singer said: “Thank you Daddy for always being such a strong role model for me, and for always giving your all for our family.”

She also credited her father for making her the woman that she is at present along with her baby picture where she was

“I would not be the woman I am today if not for you but I’ll always be your little girl at heart. I love you!” she wrote in her tribute to her Dad.

Catriona, who is always proud of her Filipino heritage particularly that of her mother Mita’s hometown, Oas, Albay.

Her lava gown and lava walk which was showcased at the Miss Universe 2018 edition in Bangkok, Thailand were testaments to that pride.

In an Instagram post before Mother’s Day 2019, she quipped “How beautiful is my mother?” which elicited a response from her Mommy.

Mita Gray wrote: “You were a mix of your Dad and I, as your mom, I am so proud to say that you are a better version of me. Its moments like this that makes the best memories forever. Thank you for today.”

Just recently, she posted a photo with her “favorite person” enjoying ice cream together.

Christmas was also spent with her parents.

This photo shared before 2019 indeed shows how close Catriona is with her Dad.

This woman’s foundation is so strong, no wonder she became Miss Universe 2018!

Happy New Year to the Grays!