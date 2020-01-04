Digos lad turns to nature in making noise to welcome 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It has been a practice among Filipinos to make noise as a new year ushers in to drive away bad spirits and clear the way for the good ones to enter.

Firecrackers make a lot of noise while fireworks lit up the skies. Several individuals honked their cars’ horns to make noise while others used the famous “torotot,” an instrument used to make sound by blowing air on the other end.

But this lad from Digos City, Davao Del Sur chose to stay away from the mainstream noise-making paraphernalia and opted for a natural way to welcome 2020.

Kent Castardo, 15, shared on his Facebook account on January 1 how he used water bomb seeds to make noise.

He said water bomb seeds are known as “popop” in their community.

“We decided to use it just for fun. Wa mi budget para maka palit og mga pabuto… para safe nalang sad mi mo sugat sa Bag-ong Tuig,” recalls Castardo.

(We do not have a budget or money to buy firecrackers so we just used water bomb seeds. That way we practice safety as we welcome the new year.)

While the rest of their neighbours honked the horns of their vehicles and the firecrackers are making explosive noises, Kent and his friends can be heard laughing as the water bomb seeds floating on the water made popping sounds.

The video was only 51 seconds long but because of its novelty, it quickly became a viral video that was viewed 1.3 million times with 75,000 shares, 73,000 reactions and 4,400 comments.

Watch:

Netizen Jane Vergara, after watching the video, said, ” Makamiss. Kusog kaayo ko modula ani before. Happy new year everyone!” (I miss this! I used to play with those a lot in the past.)

Have you played with water bomb seeds before? / celr