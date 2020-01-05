Here’s why you should not worry too much this 2020

e

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As human as we are, we commit mistakes or fall short of what is expected of us from time to time.

These kinds of things happen, and it is okay.

What is not okay is you are constantly worrying about things rather than solving them and moving on.

Don’t worry too much because worrying won’t change anything.

Clear your mind of your worries and read this.

It is useless— worrying won’t help you solve the problem but rather it can add up to your problem. Worrying can’t make you think clearly. Problems are problems, deal with it rather than worrying too much about it.

Exaggerate the problem— if you worry too much you are just making the matter worse. Instead of trying to be calm about things and making your way to straighten things out, you magnify the problem by worrying about it. You begin to worry about the things that aren’t even a problem in the first place.

Draining— worrying can be tiring. This will consume the positive energy in you and in facing and dealing with the issue. So, don’t worry and stress about it and think it through.

Self doubt— when you worry you begin to question your capabilities. You begin to question your decisions, even the good ones. This will make you feel less confident.

Lose your focus— you can’t focus on the present if you keep thinking of the things that have happened in the past and in the future. The situation you are in today is much more important than the future and the past. If your situation is not that desirable, remember to pause and think.

Worrying can’t help you with your problems so why worry when you can just face your problems, head-on and solve them.

This 2020 worry less and live more, you deserve it! /dbs