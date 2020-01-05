Cebuano dancer takes on the Tala dance craze with Sinulog beat

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuanos are talented people.

Many can sing, dance, act and some are best known for their comedic acts.

But this Cebuano dancer just showed how he can perfectly do the dance craze Tala, not using the original song by Sarrah Geronimo but with the Sinulog dance beat instead. His facial expressions were icing on the cake.

Jelvin Judilla, 18, a dancer of Kansugbo Dance Fusion Pagsabunagan Mandaue City, took to Facebook on January 3 to share his Tala dance cover with a Sinulog vibe.

“I made the video just for fun because I was watching Tala on youtube and my cousin was listening to Sinulog music and so I came up with that idea,” says Judilla.

The video quickly became a hit with 74,000 reactions, 59,000 shares and 1.3 million views as of January 5.

Watch:

This Tala dance cover with a Sinulog twist is not the first to become an instant hit online.

Ian Mark Corales of Bohol also showed his version of the dance craze to Sinulog music.

Judilla may have taken it up a notch with his captivating facial expressions.

But either way, both lads did quite an impact in incorporating this dance craze to the grandest festival in Cebu, Sinulog.

Maybe we can suggest a dance showdown, right? That would be very exciting! /elb