Former Cebu City Hall employee, son jailed for possession of shabu worth P250K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ruben Geculi, 65, retired from government service in August 2018.

His retirement allowed the former employee of the Department of Government Services (DGS) of the Cebu City Hall to already focus on his illegal drugs peddling business.

Police Staff Sergeant Gerby Maloloy-on of the Mabolo Police Station said that Ruben had been peddling illegal drugs for three to four years already. This is a business that he shares with his son, Clydelmar.

Both father and son were arrested in a buy-bust operation in their home in Sitio Garaje, Barangay Busay in Cebu City at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Police recovered crystal meth weighing at least 30 grams and worth around P25, 000 from the Geculi residence.

Maloloy-on said that the two are able to dispose at least 25 grams of shabu each and per week.

He said that Ruben was the subject of their buy-bust operation. It just so happened that Clydelmar was with his father during the buy-bust operation.

Maloloy-on said that they are now investigating the possibility that Ruben, a widower, is one of the illegal drugs suppliers at the Cebu City Hall.

Maloloy-on said they received a tip which was sent through text on Ruben’s illegal drug activities. Acting on said information, they placed him under surveillance for at least two weeks.

A few days ago, an informant also visited their police station to give additional information on Ruben’s transactions with his buyers.

Ruben and Clydelmar were unable to resist arrest.

During their interrogation, Ruben had told police that he would source his shabu from a certain “Boyet.”

Maloloy-on said they continue to investigate Ruben’s case hoping to also arrest his illegal drugs supplier.

The two drug suspects are now detained at the Mabolo Police Station while police prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them. / dcb