Recovery continues for Typhoon Ursula victims in northern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A week after Typhoon Ursula severely damaged parts of northern Cebu, the towns of Medellin and Daanbantayan are determined to recover from the typhoon’s blows and show that they still have a lot to offer to tourists.

Medellin Mayor Joven Mondigo told CDN Digital on Sunday, January 5, 2020, that their focus now would be on the rehabilitation of the infrastructure that were damaged from the violent winds and rains of the typhoon on Christmas eve, December 24, 2019.

“Our relief assistance efforts will continue and we are actively coordinating with the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) and the provincial government especially on the houses that were damaged,” Mondigo said.

Despite the damage of the typhoon, Mondigo said they would still participate in the Suroy Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade slated this January 22 to 24.

However, the municipal government has yet to find a venue to host the tour delegates after the Medellin Dockside in Barangay Poblacion was also damaged by the typhoon.

“We will try to be ready. Although our area na proposed daku-dako man og damage (although our proposed area suffered bigger damage), we are considering another venue,” Mondigo said.

Daanbantayan, for its part, continues its relief operations to its residents affected by Ursula.

According to an update on the town’s official Facebook page, Daanbanatayan Mayor Sun Shimura has already met with representatives of utility companies for the rehabilitation of the damaged utility cables and posts.

“Nakigpulong si Mayor Sun J. Shimura sa mga representante sa electric and telecom companies, sama sa CEBECO II, Bogo Cable, PLDT, Globe, ug Cebu Cable aron sa pag-ayo ug paghan-ay sa mga mga nagharag nga poste ug nagbitay nga wires sa mga dalan ug karsada,” the post published on Friday, January 3, 2019, reads.

(Mayor Sun J. Shimura met with representatives of electric and telecom companies such as Cebeco II, Bogo Cable, PLDT, Globe, and Cebu Cable to discuss the rehabilitation of the posts that weakened from the typhoon and the wires that hung over the roads.)/dbs