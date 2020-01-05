Four former Ateneo de Cebu booters suit up for UST, make UAAP opening games’ debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four former members of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) secondary football team debuted in today’s, Sunday, January 5, 2020, opening games of the junior football competition of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 82.

The four—Kiann Partosa, Glenn Lopez, Julian Cabatingan and Eymard Golosino — played for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Junior Tigers.

Partosa and Cabatingan were named into the first 11 against Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), which just won its opening match 1-0 at the Rizal Memorial Football Field.

The four were part of the SHS-AdC football team that won the secondary football title of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 18.

Partosa, however, had sat out the Cesafi competition as he was recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

But, he was already part of the team that won in the Mandaue Meet and in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, which earned them the right to represent Central Visayas in the 2018 Palarong Pambansa held in Vigan City in Ilocos Sur.

After that, the four opted to leave SHS-AdC and have their Senior High in UST. | dbs