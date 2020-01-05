Mild quakes rattle Samar provinces, no casualty, damage reported

TACLOBAN CITY – Two minor earthquakes rattle Eastern Samar and Northern Samar on Sunday but did not cause any damage.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the first tremor with a magnitude of 3, occurred at 2:30 p.m.

Its epicenter was traced to San Julian town in Eastern Samar.

Five hours later, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck in Eastern Samar.

Its epicenter was tracked in San Isidro, Northern Samar.

The quake, which registered at Intensity IV in San Isidro, was also felt in Victoria, Allen and Lope de Vega towns, all in Northern Samar; Catbalogan and Calbayog cities and the town of Sta.Margarita town, all in Samar province.

The 4.3 magnitude tremor was also felt in Las Navas town, Northern Samar and Irosin, Sorsogon province at Intensity II.