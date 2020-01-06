PRO-7 proposes cellphone signal shutdown during Sinulog celebration

Cebu City, Philippines—Signals from mobile networks in Cebu may be shut off as part of the security measures for this year’s Fiesta Señor celebration.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) announced that they submitted a proposal before the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to shut down cellphone signals during the celebration of the Sinulog Festival on January 18 and January 19, 2020.

This will include the period during the fluvial procession on the 18th and the grand parade on the 19th.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, PRO-7 director, said they sent the proposal to the NTC in December 2019.

The PRO-7 official said they are still awaiting response from NTC officials as of press time. /bmjo