Sinulog Cup Football Festival 2020 registration starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Registration is now open for the 10th Sinulog Cup Football Festival 2020.

The organizing Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) has tentatively set the playing dates on the first week of February while the venue is also tentatively at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The complex which has a FIFA-standard artificial turf is located along the Cebu South Coastal Road just a few meters from Gaisano Capital in the South Road Properties (SRP), but it is a part of barangay Inayawan of Cebu City.

This 7-A-Side football tournament has 14 categories—Under 7 (born 2013), U9 (born 2011), U11 (born 2009), U13 Boys (born 2007), U15 Boys and Girls (born 2005), U17 Boys (born 2003), U19 Boys and Girls (born 2001), 40 & Above (1979), 50 & Above (1969), Men’s Open, Ladies Open and Inter-Company.

Each category will have a maximum of 10 teams except for men’s open which has 20 slots available.

Registration will be on a first come-first served basis. For further information about the tournament, those interested can call Bryan at 09433967728 or 09150651854, or Sheila at 09164526781.

A final coaches’ meeting will be held on January 11, 2020, 6:30 p.m. at KFC Panagdait, Mabolo near Sykes.

January 11 will also be the deadline of entries and payment./dbs