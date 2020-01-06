Father, baby hurt after butane canister explodes in Canduman market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A two-year-old baby and his father are treated by medical responders after they sustained burns when a butane canister in their stove exploded at past 4 p.m. today, January 6, 2020, in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Wendell Villanueva of the Mandaue City Fire Department, told CDN Digital that the butane canister exploded while the father was cooking in their stall inside the public market of the barangay.

Villanueva said that the butane canister might have leaked, which led to the explosion, that ended with the father and his child to suffer burns parts of their bodies. | Alven Marie A. Timtim