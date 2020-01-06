Capitol to Cebuanos: Avoid public places amid reports of mysterious disease in China

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barely two weeks before the Fiesta Señor, the Capitol has warned Cebuanos against going to crowded areas amid the outbreak of a “mysterious” strain of pneumonia in China.

In a disease outbreak news released on Sunday, January 5, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the cause of this type of pneumonia had yet to be determined.

“As of 3 January 2020, a total of 44 patients with pneumonia of unknown etiology have been reported to WHO by the national authorities in China. Of the 44 cases reported, 11 are severely ill, while the remaining 33 patients are in stable condition,” WHO said.

During the Sinulog events, including the nine-day Novena Masses that will start on Thursday, January 9, 2019, thousands of devotees are expected to flock to the venues of the activities especially the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and the streets during Sinulog the grand parade.

Regardless of the cause, Provincial Health Office (PHO) head, Dr. Christina Gianggo, said contracting the disease might be facilitated if an individual would stay in crowded places since respiratory diseases would often be airborne.

“Avoid gyud sa mga crowded areas especially sa malls kay airborne man. The protective, magmask pod,” Gianggo said.

(You should avoid crowded areas especially mall because it is airborne. Use protective mask’s too to protect yourself.)

Gianggo added that the public must also put importance in strengthening their immune system to protect themselves from contagious diseases like the mysterious pneumonia.

According to a report of the Inquirer.net, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III has tasked the Bureau of Quarantine to strictly monitor the entry of travelers in the country especially those who have fever or signs of respiratory infection. /dbs