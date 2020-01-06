Suspected pedophile nabbed at MCIA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Swedish national, who is in the Interpol’s list of registered sexual offenders was arrested by elements from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) last Saturday, January 4.

In a statement posted on their official Facebook page today, January 6, the BI said they denied entry to a certain Dick Fredrik Martin Steen, 37, who is also suspected to be a pedophile.

The statement quoted BI acting port operations division chief Grifton Medina, saying that Steen’s name was included in the Interpol’s list of registered sex offenders.

It also quoted BI border control and intelligence (BCIU) chief lawyer Rommel Tacorda that the suspect, who arrived in Cebu aboard a plane from Guangzhou, China last Friday, was the “subject of a green notice issued by the Interpol in May last year”.

“The said notice warns that he has been charged and convicted of several sexual offenses,” Tacorda was quoted on the statement.

A Green Notice is issued to provide awarning about a person’s criminal activities where a person is considered to be a possible threat to public safety

BI further cited reports showing that Steen was reportedly convicted in a court in Thailand in 2011 for impregnating a 14-year-old minor there.

“It was also reported that in 2017 he was convicted for downloading and possessing pornographic pictures of children in Norway. His name has been included in the BI’s blacklist following the exclusion,” the statement added /rcg