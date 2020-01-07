Parents of premature baby from Ormoc needs help for baby’s hospital expenses

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A premature seven-month-old angel from Ormoc City needs our help.

Baby Zeona, the second child of couple Rijoy and Vivien Mendoza, is a new year baby from Ormoc who flew to Cebu on January 3, 2020, to receive better treatment.

Rijoy, a computer technician, and Vivien, a teacher, turned to Facebook to seek help for their fighting baby girl.

“Zeona is a new year baby a preemie fighter warrior. Since there’s not enough equipment for a premature baby in Ormoc, we needed to [take her] to Cebu,” Vivien said. “Mao dia mi karon diri Cebu, hoping nga maka survive siya,” she added. (That’s why we’re here in Cebu, hoping she can survive.)

Zeona is the second born child of the couple, next to their four-year old son, Zendrick Paul.

“We are still fighting because we know Zeona is fighting with us. Miracle na tong pag labang namo nganhi nga na kaya pa niya,” adds Vivien. (It was already a miracle that she survived the trip from Ormoc to Cebu.)

There’s a bit of good news from the couple as Zeona continues to show progress as of Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

“From being 100 percent dependent on the oxygen machine, now, it’s down to 20 percent,” says Vivien.

Though the couple is delighted with the progress, both parents are worried with the expenses at the hospital.

“We need help financially, since the process is very expensive,” Vivien said. “We are knocking on your hearts to help us help our daughter survive.”

Those who are willing to extend their help to the family and to baby Zeona can send a message to the Facebook accounts of the father, OyiRj Mendoza, and uncle, Rigie Mendoza Cabulao.

Let’s start the year right by helping this little angel win this battle. /bmjo