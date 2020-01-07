WATCH: Animation of Elsa dancing ‘Tala’ that’s made by a Cebuano student

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Elsa did it!

The famous cartoon character who appears in the Walt Disney Animation film Frozen and Frozen II gave in to the famous dance craze, Tala.

That’s thanks to Felix Miguel Arranguez, 18, a senior high student from Cebu, who played with his animation skills to produced quite an outcome.

Watch it here:

Arranguez uploaded this dancing Elsa video on his Facebook account on December 31, 2019. It became a hit.

As of January 7, it has already been viewed 1.4 million times with 52,000 shares, 42,000 reactions and 11,000 comments.

Not bad for a video made out of fun.

“I made this on December 31 and was just sitting in front of my computer. And all of a sudden my sister gave me the idea to make Elsa dance to Tala,” said Arranguez.

Arranguez told CDN Digital that he had help with some of the models from the freeware he was using.

“It was not all on me but I used models and backgrounds from MMD users,” he adds. /bmjo