Liquor ban in CdO for Feast of Black Nazarene 

CAGAYAN DE ORO City, Misamis Oriental- A liquor ban will be imposed here for the Feast of Black Nazarene on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno issued Executive Order no. 005 2020, banning the sale of liquor and other alcoholic drinks along the route of traslacion or procession of the Black Nazarene.

The ban covers a 300-meter radius of the route of the traslacion and will take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday to 12 noon on Thursday. The translacion is set at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The 1.5-kilometer route passes along the commercial district of the city.

In a region where bombings are common occurrence, security will be tight during the traslacion and at the St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral, where devotees will have the opportunity to touch the image of the Black Nazarene.

There will be no flying of drones and children and pregnant women are being asked to refrain from participating the annual procession.

Police will also not allow persons with backpacks near the traslacion route and the Cathedral.

Mobile communications will be jammed on Thursday morning as the image or “Callejeron” will be brought out to the streets of the city.

Fr. Persius Cabunoc, parish priest of the Nazareno Parish, said they expect more than 250,000 devotees to participate in the traslacion. /bmjo