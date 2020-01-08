National training center among priorities of PSC again

Manila, Philippines–The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will now shift its attention back to building the much-desired sports complex for the national athletes.

“We are doing our best to make this longtime dream come true,” said PSC chairman William Ramirez after the project was temporarily shelved to give way to the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games last month.

Aside from Pangasinan, Tarlac, Laguna and Rizal, a land owner in Bataan also made a pitch to construct a 30-hectare sports facility in the province.

“We are grateful for the support and interest that we are receiving from different LGUs (local government units). We are studying possibilities and best options,” Ramirez said.

The training center could herald the age of ultramodern sports facilities in the country after world-class athletics and swimming venues were unveiled in New Clark City in Tarlac for last year’s SEA Games hosting.

Republic Act No. 11214, or the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) Act, was signed into law by President Duterte early last year.

The PSTC is designed to establish an ultramodern sports training facility with amenities suitable and conducive for the national athletes, coaches and referees to achieve top-quality training.

With the atmosphere that the PSTC will present, national athletes are expected to accomplish the best results once they carry the flag in various international tournaments, including the Summer Olympic Games.

Under the law, the PSC will own and oversee the operations of the PSTC when it comes to administrative work, security and maintenance as well as the assigning of personnel to supervise the overall function of the facility.