LOOK: A prenup shoot in Cebu that gives us a glimpse of married life

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A Cebuano couple’s unique prenup shoot is giving everyone a glimpse of what married life really looks like.

And now it’s making waves online.

The couple in the cute shoot are Angelie Jean, 29, a disc jockey, and Paul Ernest.

The photos of this shoot were first shared by the couple’s photographer, Gail Geriane.

The idea of the shoot came from Paul, a 29-year-old graphic designer.

The couple’s photos are way different from the typical prenup photos. It shows what a married couple usually does at home, like doing the laundry and cooking meals.

“We talked about this prenup idea for more than a year and always wanted to make it as natural as possible. WE ARE NOT MODELS, so why act like one in the photos that signify your engagement?” says Angelie, also 29 and a disc jockey.

“It was never an intention of making it for others to see but to take random, candid photos of our normal life together as we are never an outdoorsy couple,” added Angelie.

Other photos in the shoot highlighted some of the places in Cebu that are close to their hearts, like in from of the University of San Jose Recoletos- Basak, where they first met.

The shared photos on social has now gained 2,800 reactions and 938 shares.

The couple from Cebu are set to tie the knot on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Check out some of the photos of their shoot courtesy of Gail Geriane: