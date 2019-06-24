Unusual prenup shoot concepts capture online attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The last few months, CDN Digital has featured photos and stories of couples, who have taken their prenuptial shoots a whole new spin.

Most of these shoots did not embrace the usual dreamy and glamorous concept which many couples embraced as their prenuptial theme.

Allow us to take you down memory lane and review the fun and unique prenuptial concepts that we have featured here.

Colon Street Highlight

James and Aida met in a school where they served as teachers. In those years, they would often times go to Colon Street for a stroll.

It might be old fashioned to stroll around the oldest street in the Philippines but that’s more than fine for this couple as they reminisce the fun times they’ve spent strolling along Colon.

Both are educators and received praises for showcasing Colon Street and downtown Cebu, which are often times forgotten now that the city has other centers for recreation and shopping.

Carbon playful shoot

For some, this shoot would have been a logistical nightmare.

But not to Charles and Juvale Cañada and their creative team.

For the couple’s prenup shoot, the Carbon Public Market became the unlikely venue to document their journey as a soon-to-be married couple.

Carbon is famous for its bountiful harvests from various villages in Cebu City as well as its neighboring towns, cities and provinces.

But the public market also has a reputation of being an unsafe place what with crime incidents and the presence of pickpockets.

But Charles and Juvale placed Carbon on a pedestal and painted it in a new light as they took a playful concept for their prenup at the public market.

In their prenup shoot, the couple did away with wearing gowns and tuxedos and opted to wear plain white tops paired with blue jeans.

Countryside vibe

Wendy and Roger Nicon chose to have their prenuptial shoot in Candijay, Bohol, the perfect venue for their countryside-inspired theme.

The ricefields served as the perfect backdrop for the photoshoot; the river reflected the serenity and peace they found with each other; while the mountains became witnesses to their promise of everlasting love.

Wendy sported the classic baro’t saya while Roger depicted a laidback farmer’s outfit which made the shoot even more realistic.

Which of these concepts is your favorite?

Do you know of any Cebuano couple with unique prenuptial shooting concepts? Feel free to reach out to CDN Digital! / celr