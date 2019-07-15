Couple who lost child and home now touching hearts online with their prenup shoot

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The couple that created a buzz online because of the unfortunate events that happened days before their wedding day has now released photos of their prenup shoot.

Pidography by Hafid Caballes offered his free photography services to Runabel Pulminar and Jay Remorta, and he gladly shared with CDN Digital some of the shots from their shoot.

Pulminar and Remorta lost one of their child in early June and their home to the Tipolo fire last June 27, 2019. On top of that, they decided to cancel their planned simple wedding in a chapel because of the unfortunate events that happened to them. A netizen posted their experience online and went viral.

It also led to an outpouring of sympathy and support, which led to netizens chipping in to make their dream wedding happen. And this included photographer Hafid Caballes.

Caballes shared with CDN Digital that as soon as he saw the post he wanted to offer his free services as well but the comment section was full of suppliers who have already offered their services, so he thought it would be impossible to offer his services.

“The next day, Carlo Abaquita (their wedding planner) called me if I’m available on Sunday to shoot their prenup photos then I accepted it with no doubt,” said Caballes.

He also shared with CDN Digital why he wanted to join in, in helping the couple have their dream wedding.

“ They lost their baby, they lost their child. I think its time for me to give back. At the age of 25, I have received countless blessings of my career being a wedding photographer. It’s time for me to help and share this talent to those who are in need. Oras na nga ako nasad ang moabot nga blessing sa ilaha (It’s time for me to pay it forward and to share my blessings to them),” he said.

The shoot was last July 14, at Camp Marina, Barangay Tipolo and the area where their house was.

The shoot is more on portraying happiness and love despite the tragedies that happened to the couple and that this is a fresh start for the couple. /dbs