CVFA urges football club members to update membership

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is calling all football club members to update their membership in the regional football association.

Football club members, old and new, are advised to visit the CVFA office located beside the Cebu City Sports Center entrance along R. R. Landon Street in Osmeña Boulevard.

The old club members are advised to renew their annual membership by paying the annual membership fee of P700. The new ones are advised to register and become a member.

CVFA president Rodney Orale said that teams must be affiliated to a football club to be able to register as a CVFA member.

This, because Orale said that the CVFA will be regulating all football teams for easier monitoring.

Also, requiring teams to be affiliated to a club is a move to deter the creation of fly-by-night teams, said Orale.

To be considered a football club, an organization must have its own elected officers, one or two teams regardless of category and a licensed football coach.

According to Orale, as for the licensed coach, a Philippines Youth Coaching Certificate (PYCC) will do.

As a member of the CVFA, club members or teams can join CVFA-sanctioned tournaments, can get endorsements or recommendations to national events, and can attend CVFA-hosted trainings and seminars.

Orale said that the CVFA membership will be further discussed by Lawyer Ted Piasidad, the CVFA membership committee chairman, during the final coaches’ meeting of the 10th Sinulog Cup Football Festival 2020 on January 11, 2020, 6:30 p.m. at KFC Panagdait, Mabolo near Sykes. /bmjo