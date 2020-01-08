DOH-7 on China’s viral pneumonia: Stay vigilant but no cause for alarm

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public should not fear that the viral pneumonia now plaguing in China, particularly in its province of Wuhan, would spread to the Philippines, in Cebu in particular, any time soon.

“Pwede silang mabalaka, pero dili sila angay mahadlok (It’s alright to worry but she should not be scared),” Department of Health (DOH)-7 regional director Dr. Jaime Bernadas said on Wednesday, January 8.

Bernadas explained that health authorities in different countries are now implementing measures in order to prevent the spread of the disease and in containing the virus in Wuhan province.

Based on the information that Bernadas received, there are now 59 cases of the viral pneumonia that was recorded in Wuhan, with 11 patients in severe condition.

The health ministry of China is also investigating 121 people believed to have direct physical contact to the patients.

The symptoms of the disease include fever, cough and colds, headache and difficulty in breathing. Bernadas, however, said that the health authorities in China are still investigating the cause of the disease.

Aside from the heightened alert implemented by DOH, Bernadas also urged the public to stay healthy by strengthening their immune system, observing proper hygiene, eating healthy foods and taking food supplements and vitamins, if needed.

“Kanunay natong ibutang sa atong alimpatakan nga personal hygiene gyud na importante, health etiquette, diet, rest and exercise, food supplements ug pagkaon og prutas ug mga vegetable,” Bernadas said.

(We should always keep in mind that hygiene is important, health etiquette, diet, rest and exercise, food supplements and eating fruits and vegetables.)

Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) Cebu chief Dr. Terence Anthony Bermejo also revealed that currently, there are five thermal scanners and hand held thermal scanners in place to the airport and seaports for inbound passengers, including those coming in from China.

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has at least 12 direct flights from China every day.

Bermejo said they are also waiting for instructions from their head office on how to handle passengers that might be positive with the viral pneumonia.

“Wala pa mi protocol gihapon karon regarding ana kun unsay buhaton unlike sa ebola before nga kinahanglan gyud namo i-quarantine detention,” Bermejo said.

(We have no protocol yet on how to handle these cases unlike in ebola cases where immediately detain for quarantine those positive of the disease.)/elb