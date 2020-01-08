Free rides, free water for Sinulog devotees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good news for devotees of the Señor Santo Niño who wish to attend the novena masses but is afraid of getting stuck in traffic.

The Cebu City Sinulog Governing Board (SGB) has partnered with Robinsons Galleria and SM Seaside for free bus rides from these malls to the old Malacañan sa Sugbo, now Cebu National Museum.

Angelica Emphasis, the communications officer of the SGB, told CDN Digital that the two malls have agreed to provide free rides daily for Sinulog devotees 30 minutes before every mass.

The Robinsons shuttle will pick up passengers from Robinsons Galleria and bring them to the Cebu National Museum compound, and vice versa.

Selected Mybuses on the other hand, will ply from SM Seaside to the Cebu National Museum as well.

“We really urge the devotees to park their cars in these malls then ride the bus to the Basilica because this will reduce the car volumes in the area and lessen the traffic,” Emphasis said.

The number of buses deployed will be up to the mall management depending on the demand.

In recent statements, Councilor David Tumulak, the chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated, said that malls in the city are allowed to collect parking fees to encourage devotees to park their cars in these malls.

Tumulak said the malls will be much safer for the cars to avoid robbery.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will be putting up water stations along the Sinulog solemn procession and grand parade routes on January 18 to 19, 2020.

Devotees, tourists, and spectators can get free water from these stations as long as they bring their own water tumblers or bottles.

At least four water stations will be placed along the solemn procession route, while nine stations will be put up along the grand parade route.

“Be a devotee and take care of the environment as well by bringing your own water bottles or tumblers during the Sinulog solemn foot procession and Grand Parade. Providing free water will help reduce plastic use and keep Cebu clean by keeping garbage at a minimum, a campaign that will help the environment,” said MCWD on its Facebook page. /rcg