5 LGUs to lend emergency teams for Sinulog 2020 activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least five local government units (LGU)have already committed to assist the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) in the deployment of emergency responders during the Sinulog 2020 activities.

PDRRMO chief Neil Angelo Sanchez said the local DRRM offices in the towns of Tabogon and Medellin and cities of Danao, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue will be deploying teams along with the PDRRMO starting on the solemn procession next Saturday, January 18, 2020 until the Fiesta Señor on January 19, 2020.

“The last meeting we had with Cebu City, dunay mga [emergency] stations nga ibutang. We might be seeking the help also of the MDRRMOs,” Sanchez said.

Despite requesting for response teams from the LGUs for Sinulog, Sanchez reminded the LDRRMOs not to compromise their operations in their areas of jurisdiction just for the Sinulog.

“It’s nice nga mo-deploy sila but they should not let their LGUs down. Dili dapat mabiyaan ang ilang nga LGUs kay basin tanan nakatutok dinhi unya naa unyay mahitabo didto sa ilang LGU unya walay makarespond,” Sanchez said.

(It’s nice that they will deploy but they should not their LGUs down. They shouldn’t leave their LGUs because they might all be focusing here and if something happens in their LGU, they might not have anybody to respond anymore.)

Sanchez said the PDRRMO will start the deployment of their personnel and resources during the fluvial procession on January 17, 2020.

During the Sinulog Grand Mardi Gras, the PDRRMO will set up it Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) station at the Cebu South Bus Terminal. /bmjo