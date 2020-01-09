Free MyBus Ride for Sinulog 2020

Buses will aboard all the patrons of Senior Sto. Niño from Malacañang sa Sugbo ground to SM Seaside City Cebu and vice versa starting Novena week and on the day of the Sinulog 2020 celebration.

MyBus will pick-up and drop-off patrons starting 12:00NN down to 7:00PM with a 30 minute travel time allowance before scheduled Novena mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño: 1:00- 2:00PM, 2:30-3:30PM, 4:00-5:00PM, and 5:30- 6:30PM.

On the 18th, the day before Sinulog day, two buses will travel aboard passengers at SM Seaside City to Basilica at 12:00NN and 12:30PM to catch the Novena/Procession schedule at 1:00PM to 4:00PM. Meanwhile, MyBus will pick-up patrons from SM Seaside City to Basilica at 5PM and 5:30PM for the scheduled mass at 6:00PM to 7:00PM.

Experience extraordinary, hassle free ride during the Sinulog celebration, and enjoy the fun and festive moments one would find at Cebu’s lifestyle destination, SM Seaside City Cebu.