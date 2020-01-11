Carmen police identify man with skinned face, 2 suspects in his killing

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Police in Carmen town already identified the man, whose face was skinned and who was found dumped in a grassy lot in Barangay Puente early on Friday, January 10, 2020, with the help of his older brother.

Police Major Roger Quijano, chief of the Carmen Police Station, said that the victim, Edgardo Marco Corbo, is from Upper Labogon in Mandaue City.

His brother, Roberto, 40, visited the Carmen Police Station at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, to identify Roberto, 34, from the scar that was found on his left leg. Roberto told the police that Edgardo was stabbed a few years back, which gave him his scar.

Read: Police: Man found dead with skinned face in Carmen believed to be person with mental health issues

Quijano said they have also identified two suspects in Edgardo’s killing.

Upon his identification, some Barangay Puente residents shared information to the police that two brothers, who are said to be illegal drug users, slapped Corbo on the face last month. The two accused Corbo of being a police asset, the reason why he would often their place.

“Suko kuno kaayo ning mga tawhana kay lagi asset kuno nga gapa boang-boang ra,” said Quijano.

(These individuals were very angry at him (Corbo) because of their suspicions that he works as a police asset and is only pretending to be insane.)

Quijano said they are now conducting a hot pursuit operation against the two suspects, who have already gone into hiding. The brothers could no longer be found when the police visited their home on Saturday morning.

Roberto said that Edgardo, who is mentally ill, would often leave their home in Barangay Labogon, but he would also come back after a few days after.

He last saw Edgardo in November 2019.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Quijano said that Edgardo would often Barangay Puente because residents in the area would give him food. / dcb