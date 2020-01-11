Rondina’s Tres Marias vie for championship slot in Mayor Edgardo C. Labella volleyball cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Tres Marias powered by University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) volleyball star and Philippine team member Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina will be vying for one of the championship slots in the ongoing Mayor Edgardo C. Labella Volleyball Cup held at the Cebu City Sports Institute gymnasium in Barangay San Nicolas.

In the women’s division, Rondina’s Tres Marias will go up against Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 19 runner-up Southwestern University (SWU) in the semifinal round this afternoon, January 11, 2020, at the same venue.

Rondina, who hails from Compostela town in northern Cebu, is one of the products of the Governor Gwen Garcia Unity Volleyball (Guv) Cup for Women. She recently helped the Philippine beach volleyball team bag a bronze medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

The other semifinals game will have the former Cesafi star Therese Ramas-led Harbor Pilot going against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

Tres Marias, Harbor Pilot and USPF are tied with a win-loss record of 5-1 in the eliminations which ended late on Friday night, Jan. 10.

In the men’s division, Mischka led by National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) star Joebert Almodel, hopes to keep its record immaculate at 6-0 and advance to the finals when it faces Cesafi Season 19 champions SWU.

SWU, also have a star player on its lineup, four-time Cesafi Most Valuable Player (MVP) Mark Kevin Petancio.

The other finals ticket will be contested by Fiesta People against Sport Yu.

The champion teams in both divisions will take home a cash prize of P30,000. The first, second and third runners-up will be getting P20,000, P15,000 and P10,000 respectively. A consolation prize of P5,000 will also be given to the fifth and sixth placers.

The chosen MVP will receive P2,500 as well as the Best Libero. / dcb