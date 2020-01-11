IN PHOTOS: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020

The Carcar City contingent wins the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan 2020 | CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six contingents from the province of Cebu competed in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center on Saturday, January 11, showcasing not just their dance prowess but the Cebuanos’ deeply rooted devotion to the Señor Santo Niño.
The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, is a precursor of what to expect in this year’s Sinulog Festival Grand Parade, set on January 19, the secular celebration of the Feast of the Santo Niño that has been drawings hundreds of thousands of local residents, and domestic and foreign tourists into the streets of Cebu.
Carcar City had a hat trick in the four categories, winning Best Costume, Best in Musicality and the grand prize for the Ritual Showdown.
Talisay City finished at the top in the Street Dancing competition.
Here are some highlights of the event:
Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia takes a snapshot together with other officials of the provincial government. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
A drummer from the Toledo City contingent prepares for the street dancing competition of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020 near the Capitol area. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
The Toledo City contingent is the first contingent to arrive and dance their street dancing performance during the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan parade on Jan. 11, 2020.| Gerard Francisco
These dancers from the Bogo City contingent dressed up like doves for their performance during the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020. | CDND Photo /Gerard Francisco
The Carcar City contingent’s props almost blended in with the trees along the Capitol area during their street performance for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020 on Jan. 11, 2020. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
A trumpet player blows a big tune for the Toledo City contingent in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020.| CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco
These boys went up close and personal with the dancers from the Carcar City contingent during the street dancing parade of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020. | CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco
These workers from a building near the dancing area of the street dancing parade of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020 on Jan. 11, 2020. | CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco
Photographer line up to get a shot of the dancing contingents in the street parade of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020.| CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco
SHADOWPLAY. Shadows from these dancers line up from the intense heat of the afternoon of January 11, 2020. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
The Talisay City contingent finished at the top of the Street Dancing competition of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020 | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
Members of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army join the parade during the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2o2o on Jan. 11, 2020. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
During the Ritual Showdown, the Ginatilan contingent performed with grass as props for their performance. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
The Lapu-Lapu City contingent brings out their swords and shields as they dressed up as characters from the popular mobile game “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
The Carcar City contingent celebrates after winning the Grand Prize in the Ritual showdown competition of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
After the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020 event, trash was found at the bleachers of the Cebu City Sports Center | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
