IN PHOTOS: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six contingents from the province of Cebu competed in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center on Saturday, January 11, showcasing not just their dance prowess but the Cebuanos’ deeply rooted devotion to the Señor Santo Niño.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, is a precursor of what to expect in this year’s Sinulog Festival Grand Parade, set on January 19, the secular celebration of the Feast of the Santo Niño that has been drawings hundreds of thousands of local residents, and domestic and foreign tourists into the streets of Cebu.

Carcar City had a hat trick in the four categories, winning Best Costume, Best in Musicality and the grand prize for the Ritual Showdown.

Talisay City finished at the top in the Street Dancing competition.

Here are some highlights of the event: