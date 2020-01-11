SEAG gold medalist Huelgas to join Horizons 101 Cebu Vertical Run

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The race may be the same but this year’s edition of the Horizons 101 Cebu Vertical Run will be tougher after attracting the likes of two-time Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist in triathlon Nikko Huelgas and silver medalist in obstacle course racing Sherwin Managil, among others.

The one of a kind run which veers away from the usual road race by holding it on the stairs of the tallest buildings in Visayas and Mindanao will be held on January 25, 2020. And, instead of early in the morning, the run will also start at 6 p.m.

The race will feature the 55 floors of Horizons 101 Tower 1 and the 46 floors of Tower 2.

“It’s a good way of letting the Cebuanos enjoy while doing some exercise, and instead of doing the usual fun run, we decided of doing it on the stairs. I think it’s also a way for them to see the view of Cebu,” said Jason Gaisano of the Taft Properties during the press launching of the event at the Horizons 101 showroom.

Gaisano was joined by Justin Gaisano, race organizer Joel Baring and project officer Rona Lacanlale.

The vertical run will have the same distance categories as last year—full challenge and half climb. Divisions are elite male and female, open male and female and the relay which will have an all female, all male and mixed.

According to Lacanlale, individual participants must declare upon registration if they will run under elite or open. Running under the elite means they will be given the priority because they will be the ones who will be gunning to place at the top.

The open, on the other hand, will be aiming to just cross the finish line without ambitions of claiming the top spot.

The male and female champions in the full challenge are set to receive P20,000 each while the second and third placers will get P15,000 and P10,000, respectively.

The half climb male and female champions will get P15,000 each while the second placers will get P12,000 and P8,000 for the third placers.

A consolation cash prize of P2,000 will be given to the fourth to the 10th placers in both the full challenge and the half climb.

In the relay, first placers will get P20,000, second placers P15,000 and third placers P10,000.

The race will be limited to 350 participants only, 150 each for the full challenge and half climb and 50 pairs for the relay.

Registration fee for the full challenge is pegged at P1,000, P850 for the half climb and P1,800 for the relay. Registration deadline is on January 20.

Registration is inclusive of race bib with RFID shoe tag, race shirt, finisher’s medal, drawstring bag, a raffle ticket and inclusion to the cocktail party.

Those interested can register online or visit the Horizons 101 showroom in Mango Avenue, this city./dbs