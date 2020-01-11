10K people watch Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan at CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were at et least 10,000 to 15,000 spectators who came to see the ritual showdown competition of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) this afternoon, January 11, 2020.

Police Captain Dexter Basirgo, events commander for the security of activity, said that he based his estimate on the tickets sold and those, who entered the CCSC.

Basirgo said that the security of the event was a success since there were no reported theft or petty crime incident before and after the program.

Basirgo attributed the success to the efforts and coordination of policemen who were alert at all times.

“The key is cooperation of everybody and blessing pud ni Señor Santo Niño,” said Basirgo.

At least 600 policemen men were deployed during the event with the additional 200 men augmented from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Meanwhile, during the street dancing competion, Basirgo said there were fewer spectators on the streets as the people were spread out on the sidewalk along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City, but the same with the situation inside CCSC, there were also no untoward incident reported.

Basirgo said that for the next activities, they hoped that the same success would still be delivered in terms of securing the public who would want to watch the events./dbs