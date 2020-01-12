Taal volcano spews ashes in phreatic eruption

MANILA, Philippines (Updated) — Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvocs) said the Taal Volcano is spewing ashes in a phreatic eruption on Sunday afternoon, January 12, 2020, due to hydro-thermal activities.

Phivolcs Undersecretary Renato Solidum confirmed to INQUIRER.net in a phone interview that Taal is on a phreatic eruption.

Ongoing phreatic explosion at the Main Crater of Taal Volcano. Photos taken from installed IP camera monitoring the activity of Taal Volcano. pic.twitter.com/9Qyd7aLvsJ

— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) January 12, 2020

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology’s (Phivolcs) on Sunday raised Taal Volcano’s alert status from level 1 to level 2.

Taal is an active volcano that straddles in the provinces of Cavite and Batangas provinces.