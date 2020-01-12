Mandaue police’s Monday dawn drug bust yields P13.6-M ‘shabu’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Several packs of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P13.6 million were recovered by the police in a buy-bust operation at Sitio Maharlika Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City past 3 a.m. today, Monday, January 13, 2020.

Operatives from the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) led by Police Lieutenant Franco Rudolf Oriol named a Dave Kller Narividad, 32, a resident of Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, as the suspect caught in possession of the large quantity of suspected shabu.

Narividad is currently detained at MCPO holding cell./elb