Mandaue police’s Monday dawn drug bust yields P13.6-M ‘shabu’
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Several packs of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P13.6 million were recovered by the police in a buy-bust operation at Sitio Maharlika Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City past 3 a.m. today, Monday, January 13, 2020.
Operatives from the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) led by Police Lieutenant Franco Rudolf Oriol named a Dave Kller Narividad, 32, a resident of Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, as the suspect caught in possession of the large quantity of suspected shabu.
Narividad is currently detained at MCPO holding cell./elb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.