AMOSUP Lapu-Lapu Bois lead winners in Wilson 3×3 in Cebu 

Cebu City, Philippines—AMOSUP Lapu-Lapu Bois won back-to-back titles in the 19-under division of the WILSON 3×3 Chooks-to-Go Basketball League – Season 3, which ended Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the City Sports Club Cebu here.

Composed of John Nicole Jardin, James Paul Llenes, John Ryl Cacafranca, and Allen Ray Augusto, the team defeated Greenrose, 14-12, in the finals to bag the crown.

The team, thus, will advance to the National Finals slated May 16 and 17, 2020, in a yet to be determined venue.

The Don Bosco Technical Center Team A, meanwhile, defeated Hoops We Did It Again, 11-5, to rule the 17-under division.

The team is composed of Jose Dizon, Vincent Escobido, Nichole Cabañero, and John Lariosa.

The 15 Under crown went to Cebu Okoume team of Rafael Arradaza, Michael Asoro, Joseph Dytian, and Holan Baxter, who defeated the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars, 17-12.

Winning the 12 Under crown was HSST A Bohol of Ames Karaan, Miguel Lacea, Jacob Cunanan, and Lemar Anaviso.

All champion teams earn rights to play in the nationals.

A total of 143 teams—the biggest number in the history of the event—saw action in the tournament in Cebu. /bmjo