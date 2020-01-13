Breaking: Nine CV cops dismissed 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine policemen in Central Visayas have been dismissed due to dishonesty and for leaving their posts unattended.

Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, said he signed on Monday morning, January 13, 2020, the dismissal of the erring cops.

The names are unavailable as of this posting.

Although there is a dire need of policemen to secure the Sinulog activities, De Leon said it is better to rid of erring cops ahead of the Sinulog Grand Parade to prevent that them from causing trouble instead.

“They have different cases. Some, dishonesty while most of them went AWOL (absence without official leave). They were assigned in some festivities but they did not show up in their assigned posts,” De Leon said.

He added that the nine policemen from different parts of Central Visayas have been given the chance to explain their cases but opted not to.

The dismissed policemen are also stripped off all uniformed service-related benefits. /bmjo