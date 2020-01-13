Coast guard calls on vessel owners joining Sinulog fluvial to register, seek permits

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas (PCG-7) calls on vessel owners who plan to join the Sinulog fluvial procession this Saturday, January 18, 2020, to register their vessels not later than Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, spokesperson of PCG-7, said only 25 vessels have registered with them so far as of Monday, January 13, 2020.

“They have to seek permit. Those vessels that are 3 gross tonnage and above should secure a special permit to operate from Marina (Maritime Industry Authority),” Encina told the press in a briefing prior to the fluvial procession dry run this morning.

The PCG-7 has initially set Tuesday as the last day of accepting registration for vessels that will participate the fluvial procession.

Last year, PCG accounted at least 90 vessels and motor bancas that joined the fluvial procession.

Encina said they have already issued a notice to Mariners regarding the closure of the north and south entrances of Mactan Channel as early as 4 a.m. on Saturday to prepare for the seaborne procession.

Blockade units of the PCG-7 will be in place at the north and south entrances of the channel to ensure that no vessel can come in while the closure is in effect.

Once the vessels are inside the Mactan channel, Encina said there are sea marshalls assigned to designate the boats to their respective divisions based on their sizes.

“Just stay close to your division. If you are assigned to a division, don’t cross to other divisions because that will impede yung flow,” Encina said.

The fluvial procession will start from the Captain Veloso port in Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City at 6 a.m. and will sail to Pier 1. With a shorter route this year, the PCG targets to cap off the fluvial at 8 a.m. to catch the Mass that will be heard in the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño at 9 a.m.

Coast Guards BRP Capones will be the lead vessel in the fluvial followed by the Galleon, an LCT-type vessel of Mandaue Shipping and Lighterage Corp., that will board the image of Señor Santo Niño and the priests of the Basilica. /bmjo