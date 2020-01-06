PCG-7 reminds fluvial procession participants to register on or before Jan. 14 deadline

Cebu City, Philippines—The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) is reminding participants in this year’s fluvial procession to have their vessels registered before the deadline of registration.

In a press conference on Monday, January 6, 2020, PCG -7 public information officer Lieutenant Junior Grade John Michael Encina urged those who will be joining the procession to register on or before the deadline on January 14, 2020.

Encina said that they have not received any application for interested participants as of press time.

“We have already formed a committee and the registration is now open. No one has registered as of the moment,” Encina said.

Registration can be done at the PCG-7 Coast Guard Cebu Station along Don Vicente Sotto Street in Cebu City.

He added that it is up to PCG-7’s commander- in -charge to decide whether there will be an extension of the registration for participants.

Encina has announced that they will be reimplementing the fluvial procession’s route used in 2018.

But unlike in the previous years, they will be not be proceeding to the Pasil Fish Port due to the ongoing construction of the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway, also known as the Cebu–Cordova Bridge.

Meanwhile, a memorandum issued by PCG – 7, said that vessels with more than 250 gross tonnage are not allowed to participate in the procession.

The memo also stated that participating vessels and watercrafts registered under the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) will have to secure their Special Permits before applying to join the procession.

“Fishing vessels who intend to join the fluvial procession are no longer [required] to secure mentioned permit. However, Fishing Vessel Safety Certificate (FVSC) is required,” the memo said.

“Small boats registered under respective LGUs (local government units) need only to present their respective certificate of registration” it added. /bmjo