Labella to dance with Gwen in Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The solidarity of the provincial and city governments of Cebu will be shown on the Sinulog stage on Sunday, January 19, 2019.

Maria Lester Ybañez of the Provincial Tourism Office told the press in an interview this afternoon, January 23, that Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella and Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will be offering a dance during the Sinulog.

Garcia, who has danced for the Sinulog since her earlier stint as Cebu Governor, will be the lead dancer of Siloy sa alcoy, the contingent from Alcoy town of south Cebu.

“The mayor is dancing with the province. It is a very symbolic act. There’s unity,” Ybañez said.

This is the first time in Sinulog’s 40-year history that the mayor of Cebu City will be dancing with a contingent.

Ybañez said Labella’s participation began as a simple suggestion in one of the meetings for the Sinulog. She said the mayor hesitated at first but later on gave in and committed to dance with Garcia for the Sinulog.

Garcia earlier said she chose Siloy sa Alcoy because she was amused with the group’s lively performance during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo last August 2019.

The Siloy sa Alcoy, during the Pasigarbo, bagged the fourth place in the ritual dance showdown.

They, however, are not joining as competing contingent in this year’s Sinulog. Also joining with Garcia and Labella are the department heads and majority of the consultants of the Capitol. /rcg